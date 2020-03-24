'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies to aid coronavirus efforts

LOS ANGELES -- "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" are all about saving lives on television, but now the ABC shows are devoting their resources to help save lives out in the real world.Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the United States every day, causing a shortage of medical supplies and leaving doctors, nurses and first responders at risk. "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" have since shut down production due to the coronavirus, but now they're donating medical supplies and props to those working on the frontlines of the outbreak.On Monday afternoon, the shows, as well as the production teams from across Walt Disney Television, donated a truck full of vitally-needed medical equipment, including N95 masks and gowns, to the hospitals located at the University of Southern California."Donations like this are incredibly important so that providers can remain safe while protecting our community from the healthcare crisis at hand," Dr. Kimberly Shemanski said upon receiving the medical supplies."At 'Station 19,' we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At 'Grey's Anatomy,' we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well," showrunner Krista Vernoff told Good Morning America in a statement.Vernoff continued: "We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."The Ontario fire department responded to the show's generous donation, thanking them in an Instagram post: "Thank you to @station19 and @shondaland for the donation of N95 masks to help protect our firefighters during our COVID-19 response #HeroesNotJustOnTV."In addition to donating much-needed personal protective equipment, the actors of the medical dramas are highlighting the bravery and resilience of healthcare workers."Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo recently posted an Instagram video to express her gratitude for those still working: "Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy. And none of you have that privilege.""Anyone who works in a hospital or the healthcare industry--you rock. We love you. Stay safe," the actress added.