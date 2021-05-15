Disney's 'A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King' opens at Animal Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- "Lion King" lovers had the chance to watch "A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King," a Broadway-style show filled with songs, pageantry and puppetry that celebrates "The Lion King," at Walt Disney World.
The show officially opened in the park on Saturday, May 15. Because of physical distancing measures in the park, Disney provided a one-time live viewing opportunity for those who can't make it in to see the show.
This new version of the show incorporates changes to accommodate safety protocols in place in the park. The choreography has been modified, and the acrobatics have been pared down, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
