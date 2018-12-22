A 12-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on a Connecticut street Tuesday evening.Police say the boy, identified as Clinton Howell, was struck at least twice by gunfire while on his front porch. He had apparently gone to the corner store for some snacks and was returning home when the gunfire started.He reportedly fell into the entryway of the home when he was struck. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Relatives described him as a jolly kid who loved to eat and play video games. The family also said the seventh grader was never in any sort of trouble."Why my son?" his father said tearfully. "He don't trouble nobody, man. He don't. He don't. He's a good kid...He don't live no life yet. Why they gotta take him away from us? Why? It's crazy."At this point, it does not appear the victim was the intended target of the shooting.Authorities say detectives are working several leads and have made swift progress in the investigation.They say they have a person of interest in mind who had a long running dispute with two people who had connections to Howell who were standing in front of the house at the time.Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).