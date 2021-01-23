Former Klein Cain football standout on a mission to help others after beating cancer twice

Things have changed since the last time we checked in on Munoz when he was a high school senior. He beat cancer twice and made it back to his teammates.
"It's just showing everyone with injury or a tough time that they can come back from anything," Munoz said in 2019.
Now, he's on to a new chapter with new goals as a student at the University of Houston.
FROM 2018: Klein HS student prepared to fight after rare cancer returns
"I want to study Kinesiology because of what I saw when I went through trying to get back to a sport I love," Munoz said. "That's why I'm pushing because I just want to help people."
Next week marks seven years of Munoz's fight. He was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of Leukemia. Countless rounds of chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant, blood transfusions did their job and inspired him to spread a message of hope.
"Keep your faith. Stay positive and keep fighting," Munoz said. "No matter what, just keep fighting."
Someone that's been with Munoz to see the ups and downs is his sister, Juliana.
"We're like best friends," she said as she held back tears.
Juliana can't help but get emotional thinking about all her brother went through. Now, the Klein Cain senior wants to help others in the same situation
"It's a big motivation and I want to help anybody and everybody who had to deal with that," Juliana said. "So hopefully we can end cancer."
Juliana is taking part in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student of the Year campaign. She's looking to raise $50,000 for Jacob's team and has a personal goal of raising $15,000 over the next 6 weeks.
"LLS funds a lot of the treatments," she said. "Even some of the treatments that Jacob used. If he didn't have them, he may not be here today. It means a lot to me because LLS provides that to cancer patients."
You can donate to Juliana's efforts at LLS.org.