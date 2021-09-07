september 11

September 11, 2001 news coverage: From Ground Zero to New York's exodus

September 11th Anniversary: Day-of-air coverage

NEW YORK -- Our sister station WABC-TV has shared day-of-air coverage from September 11, 2001, showing moments after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center to the mass exodus from New York City.

The stories appear as they aired on WABC 20 years ago. As per an editorial decision, you will not see any footage that has been deemed too sensitive to view.

However, to capture the severity of the attack, as well as to reflect the outstanding and emotional work many of our reporters turned out that day, a few of the videos do contain footage of the Twin Towers falling.

PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City

Please view the videos at your own discretion, and please remember along with us the struggle of all those who died that day and who continue to suffer today.

N.J. Burkett's 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
WARNING: Contains images of towers falling


Jim Hoffer's 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
WARNING: Contains images of towers falling



Michelle Charlesworth reports on the mass exodus out of New York
Michelle Charlesworth reports on the exodus out of New York on 9/11/01


The remaining videos are in the playlist above and are as follows:
Dave Evans talks to New Yorkers
Lauren Glassberg reports from St. Vincent's Hospital
Anthony Johnson interviews a man who escaped the towers

Nina Pineda reports from Lower Manhattan
Stacey Sager talks to witnesses and responders
Marcus Solis reports from Bellevue Hospital
Joe Torres' 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
Lucy Yang reports on stranded passengers
