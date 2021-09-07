september 11

9/11 attacks: By the numbers

By Jocelyn Fiset
EMBED <>More Videos

9/11 attacks: By the numbers

NEW YORK -- The 9/11 terror attacks were the deadliest ever to occur on American soil.

On that Tuesday in September 2001, 19 members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda coordinated attacks using hijacked U.S. airliners.

The group of terrorists deliberately crashed two airplanes into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and a third plane into the Pentagon.

The fourth flight crash-landed in a Shanksville, Pennsylvania, field. It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew attempted to retake control of the flight deck.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day, a day that will never be forgotten in the hearts of the American people.

9/11/01 TIMELINE: How the September 11, 2001 attacks unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how the terror attacks unfolded on September 11, 2001.



Here's a look back at the September 11 attacks by the numbers.

Victims:


  • 2,977 people were killed (and countless more suffered serious injuries and long-term health issues)
  • 2,753 died at the World Trade Center site
  • 343 of them were New York City firefighters
  • 23 were NYPD officers
  • 37 were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
  • 184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon
  • 40 were killed on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania
  • Countless victims and first responders are still dying due to 9/11-related illnesses
  • The victims ranged in age from two to 85 years. Approximately 75-80% of the victims were men.
  • As of 2021, 1,647 (60%) of 2,753 WTC victims' remains have been positively identified, according to the medical examiner's office. Two new identifications of victims -- Dorothy Morgan and a man whose name is being withheld at the request of his family -- were announced Sept. 7, 2021.


More facts:



  • 19 men hijacked four planes
  • The estimated economic loss during the first two to four weeks after the World Trade Center towers collapsed was $123 billion.
  • It took 3.1 million hours of labor to clean up 1.8 million tons of debris at Ground Zero. Cleanup officially ended May 30, 2002.


PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City

The Associated Press and CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseptember 11terrorismu.s. & worldseptember 11thseptember11terror attack
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTEMBER 11
'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' revisits troubled days after 9/11
ABC13's Tom Abrahams reflects on covering 9/11 tragedy
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
Tribute in Light shined bright over NYC, marking 20 years since 9/11
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News