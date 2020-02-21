Chilling 911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me, please! I have a baby'

By
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fence post that impaled a driver's body in a Montgomery County crash this week barely missed the man's heart, and a newly released 911 call details the intense moments as he begs for help.

Jake Tabor told the 911 operator that he ran off the road after swerving to miss a deer Tuesday morning. He crashed into a fence. A post impaled his chest.

READ MORE: Pole that impaled driver 'barely missed' man's heart, wife says

During the call, a dispatcher tells Tabor, "Okay, Jake, tell me exactly what happened."

"I got a pole through my chest. Just hurry," replies Tabor. "A deer ran out in front of me ... I swerved."

Tabor pauses for a second and then tells the dispatcher, "I got to call my wife."

After the dispatcher tells Tabor to stay on the line, Tabor replies saying, "I need to call my wife, tell her I love her."

The 24-year-old father of two small girls was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet pickup and on his way to work when he crashed into a fence at a trailer sales company.

When first responders arrived, Tabor says, "They're here! Save me, please! I have a baby. It's all the way through my chest."

The crash happened north of the Willis city limits on Highway 75 in the Ada community.

Firefighters from North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly found the pickup tangled in the fence and Tabor with a 2-inch fence post through his chest.

Tabor's wife told ABC13 that he remains in ICU, with more surgeries to come. A GoFundMe account was created to help the family with medical expenses.

The video above is from a previous story.

