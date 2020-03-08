90-year-old man shoots and kills wife, self at Texas City nursing home

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a nursing home in Texas City Sunday evening, police said.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers were alerted to a shooting at the Rio at Mainland Center in the 1000 block of Mainland Center Dr.

Officials said a 90-year-old male family member of a 79-year-old female resident shot and killed her. He then shot and killed himself.

The shooting took place in the female resident's room. No other residents or staff were injured.
