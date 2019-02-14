9 LSU fraternity members arrested for hazing incident

Nine Louisiana State University students have been arrested in connection to a fraternity hazing incident, according to LSU.
The students are all members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
The alleged incident took place in the fall of 2018.
The following is the list of the DKE frat members:
- Charles Eugene Brakenridge
- Blake Andrew Chalin
- Cade Rain Duckworth
- Gaston Thomas Eymard
- Shakti P. Gilotra
- Joseph Dylan Harkrider
- Malcolm Richard McNiece
- Alexander Joseph Rozas
- Garrett Joseph Sanders
LSU STATEMENT
"We can confirm that nine members of the LSU chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon, or DKE, have been arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for hazing-related activities that are alleged to have taken place in the fall of 2018. This type of behavior is unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students. It does not belong at LSU.
This is a sad day for the university, but one that illustrates the cultural shift occurring at LSU. The quick action by the national DKE organization by revoking the chapter's charter and the cooperation of several witnesses in this investigation demonstrate a growing recognition that hazing and other harmful activities cannot be tolerated. The LSU Police were dutifully informed of the incidents by the national organization and initiated the investigation, which concludes with today's arrests.
We continue to seek the support of more alumni groups and national organizations to be actively involved in helping to change the culture and prevent this type of behavior from occurring in the future."
Ten people were arrested for the death of an LSU fraternity pledge in 2017 after a night of drinking.
Maxwell Gruver, 18, died after Phi Delta Theta members found him lying on a couch at the fraternity house and couldn't tell if he was breathing, police said.
A coroner said hospital tests found a "highly elevated" blood-alcohol level in Gruver's body.
