9 LSU fraternity members arrested for hazing incident

Nine Louisiana State University students have been arrested in connection to a fraternity hazing incident, according to LSU.The students are all members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.The alleged incident took place in the fall of 2018.The following is the list of the DKE frat members:- Charles Eugene Brakenridge- Blake Andrew Chalin- Cade Rain Duckworth- Gaston Thomas Eymard- Shakti P. Gilotra- Joseph Dylan Harkrider- Malcolm Richard McNiece- Alexander Joseph Rozas- Garrett Joseph SandersTen people were arrested for the death of an LSU fraternity pledge in 2017 after a night of drinking. Maxwell Gruver, 18, died after Phi Delta Theta members found him lying on a couch at the fraternity house and couldn't tell if he was breathing, police said.A coroner said hospital tests found a "highly elevated" blood-alcohol level in Gruver's body.