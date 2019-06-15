86-year-old man missing in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding an 86-year-old man in Baytown.Clarence Green, 86, was last seen Tuesday morning at his home in the 2100 block of Taft Drive.Police did not have a description of the clothes he was wearing when he disappeared.Green stands at 5'4" and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a brown complexion.If you have seen him, call Baytown police at 281-422-8371.