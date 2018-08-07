Family, friends hoping photos will help lead to 83-year-old man's killer in Pasadena

Police are searching for the suspect who beat an elderly man to death.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The family and friends of a Pasadena man who was beaten to death will post flyers Tuesday of the suspect police say killed him.

On Monday, police released video of the person who allegedly kicked and stomped 83-year-old Pedro Munive to death.

An officer on patrol spotted his body Sunday morning in the Pointe apartment complex.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, weighing about 200 pounds with tattoos on his arm.


Munive's family says he was in the back of the complex collecting cans when he was attacked.

Those who live at the complex say the victim was a kind man who got along with everyone and they cannot believe what happened.

"He's a good, caring, loving, respectful man. Everybody around these apartments, everybody that knew him they love him, there is nothing bad about him," said neighbor Bernadette Ochoa.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

You can make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org or by calling 713-222-TIPS.

