83-year-old man found beaten to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --The family and friends of a Pasadena man found beaten to death is hoping that newly-released images will lead them to an arrest.
An officer on patrol spotted a body Sunday morning in the Pointe apartment complex.
Authorities identified the deceased male as 83-year-old Pedro Munive.
Sources told Eyewitness News that Munive was kicked and stomped in the head and neck multiple times.
The images gathered by authorities shows a white or Hispanic male, weighing about 200 pounds with tattoos on his arm.
Munive's family says he was in the back of the complex collecting cans when he was attacked.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.
You can make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org or by calling 713-222-TIPS.