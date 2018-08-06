Police release photo of suspect accused of beating 83-year-old man to death in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

83-year-old man found beaten to death in Pasadena

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The family and friends of a Pasadena man found beaten to death is hoping that newly-released images will lead them to an arrest.

An officer on patrol spotted a body Sunday morning in the Pointe apartment complex.

Authorities identified the deceased male as 83-year-old Pedro Munive.

Sources told Eyewitness News that Munive was kicked and stomped in the head and neck multiple times.

The images gathered by authorities shows a white or Hispanic male, weighing about 200 pounds with tattoos on his arm.

Munive's family says he was in the back of the complex collecting cans when he was attacked.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

You can make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org or by calling 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beating deathbeatingPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
Alvin family finds note sent to Mommy in heaven
Dad poses as teen girl online to weed out child predators
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for forcing teens to have sex at park
Armed suspects in white Pontiac wanted for robbing jogger
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Show More
Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks employees
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
ODD RESCUE: Dish soap helps free girl trapped in rock crack
Teen turns himself in after seeing that he was 'missing'
More News