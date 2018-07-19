EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3744099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman has been arrested in connection with a brutal beating of a 92-year-old man in Willowbrook, sheriff's officials said.

Police are hoping for tips that will help them identify a group of men who attacked a 72-year-old man, and it was all caught on surveillance camera.The beating happened at 3:30 a.m. on July 6 right across the street from a police department. What police found unusual was the attack had no apparent motive. Nothing was stolen from the victim.Video shows the man being knocked to the ground, then kicked repeatedly. Berkeley police say the victim was just walking home."No money was taken. There were no demands made," said Officer Byron White.Detectives are hoping that releasing the videos will help trigger leads. They describe the group as six to eight African-American men in their late teens or early 20s. They were last seen driving away in a newer model silver or white minivan, possibly a Nissan Quest."The lighting isn't ideal, so we're hoping that someone will recognize a piece of clothing or perhaps the way the suspects walk," said White.The victim was seriously injured. He was sent to the hospital where he was treated for broken bones.Chloe Guo is the new owner of the restaurant that supplied one of the video clips to Berkeley PD."That's terrible. I can't imagine why they do it. Seventy-two years old. It's like an old man. How you can do that like that?" said Guo.In addition to what appears to be an unprovoked attack, Berkeley residents are surprised that it happened so close to the police department."Seems like it could happen, I guess, anywhere but you would think closer to the police department you'd be safer," said Hughes.While no officers were around during the attack, two of the three videos released by Berkeley PD were taken from their security cameras.