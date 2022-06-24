child endangerment

Child rescued from home being used for prostitution now with foster parents, deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

7-year-old rescued now under care of foster parents, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The 7-year-old daughter of the woman accused of selling sex to strangers in their house is now under the care of foster parents.

Rose Colton, 38, is charged with prostitution. She and her husband, Richard Colton, 71, are both charged with child endangerment.

Rose is the child's biological mother, while Richard is her stepfather.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Rescued girl's parents charged with child endangerment after undercover operation, deputies say

Richard appeared in court Friday morning to sign paperwork outlining new bond conditions. The conditions apply to him and Rose should either of them bond out of jail.

Prosecutors argued that neither of them be allowed to see the child who was rescued from those horrific living conditions in their Spring house earlier this week.

The judge said she worried that the 7-year-old child might suffer more in the long term should she be cut off entirely from her parents. She noted that supervised CPS visits might be a possibility in the near future.

The judge also ruled the couple must have monitoring software installed on any computers, plus they can't visit social media or porn websites.

Investigators say Rose offered sex acts on the dark web in exchange for money. Rose and Richard were busted in an undercover sting earlier this week.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springchild abusechild abandonedprostitutionchild rescuedchild endangermentsex crimes
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
'This is all this child knew': Girl rescued during prostitution sting
7-year-old rescued from home in 'horrific' condition, deputies say
Warning issued after 13 infants die in rockers
Man sentenced 40 years behind bars for severe child abuse
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Robbery suspect shot in NE Harris County dies, sheriff says
What does Roe v. Wade being overturned mean for Lone Star State?
Mostly dry and hot this weekend, cooler with rain next week
Welcome to Houston! Rockets put 1st-round picks front and center today
Houston police trying to find missing 7-month-old baby
Abbott, Beto, Ogg, Paxton weigh Texas' future after Roe overturned
Show More
Teen's pre-term baby dies in what police call 'tragic incident'
Body discovered on Galveston beach in 2020 remains a mystery
HPD looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed 79-year-old
Major closure at busy Houston interchange to cause weekend delays
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ+ and other rights
More TOP STORIES News