Child rescued from home being used for prostitution now with foster parents, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The 7-year-old daughter of the woman accused of selling sex to strangers in their house is now under the care of foster parents.
Rose Colton, 38, is charged with prostitution. She and her husband, Richard Colton, 71, are both charged with child endangerment.
Rose is the child's biological mother, while Richard is her stepfather.
Richard appeared in court Friday morning to sign paperwork outlining new bond conditions. The conditions apply to him and Rose should either of them bond out of jail.
Prosecutors argued that neither of them be allowed to see the child who was rescued from those horrific living conditions in their Spring house earlier this week.
The judge said she worried that the 7-year-old child might suffer more in the long term should she be cut off entirely from her parents. She noted that supervised CPS visits might be a possibility in the near future.
The judge also ruled the couple must have monitoring software installed on any computers, plus they can't visit social media or porn websites.
Investigators say Rose offered sex acts on the dark web in exchange for money. Rose and Richard were busted in an undercover sting earlier this week.
