6th grader arrested for making terroristic threat on bus

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A La Porte ISD sixth grader was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a terroristic threat while riding a school bus.The district said the James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus student was arrested by La Porte police and transferred to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.The nature of the threat was not disclosed by La Porte ISD, and comes two weeks after aon a felony charge for making a terroristic threat.The district said the incident serves as a reminder for parents to speak with their students, and to always report anything they see or hear that causes concern.RELATED STORIES