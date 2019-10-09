6th grader arrested for making terroristic threat on bus

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A La Porte ISD sixth grader was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a terroristic threat while riding a school bus.
The district said the James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus student was arrested by La Porte police and transferred to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.
The nature of the threat was not disclosed by La Porte ISD, and comes two weeks after a La Porte High School student was arrested on a felony charge for making a terroristic threat.
The district said the incident serves as a reminder for parents to speak with their students, and to always report anything they see or hear that causes concern.
La Porte ISD posted this statement to its website Wednesday afternoon:
A James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus student was arrested Wednesday and charged with a Class B misdemeanor for allegedly making a terroristic threat while riding the bus. School officials immediately contacted the La Porte Police Department upon receiving the report; an officer made the arrest and transferred the student to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.
The safety and security of all students and staff are of foremost importance at La Porte ISD, and as always, we take all threats very seriously. We ask parents to please remind their children to talk to a campus principal or teacher if they see or hear anything that causes them concern, and as always, any threats will be investigated thoroughly.
