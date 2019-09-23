La Porte student accused of making gun threat arrested

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A La Porte High School student suspended for making a threat against the campus is now facing felony charges.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Monday evening the student was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

La Porte ISD said over the weekend that the student posted a gun threat to social media, and that while the threat was real, the student had no means to carry it out.

Students who saw the threat immediately reached out to school officials.

Sunday, we learned the student had been suspended from school.

The district said the incident is a good reminder to students and parents to bring any and all concerns to school officials.
