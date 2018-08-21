A La Porte High School student has been arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school just one week after the start of the fall semester.La Porte ISD says the student, identified by police as 17-year-old Daunte Scott, brought the weapon on campus just hours after he was re-enrolled in the district on Tuesday.Officials said several students reported the situation to campus administrators, who alerted a school resource officer.Scott allegedly flashed the weapon to students in the school parking lot, according to the La Porte Police Department.He was arrested around 7 p.m., but we do not know where he was found by police. Officers said he is awaiting transport to the Harris County Jail.Scott is facing a felony charge for exhibition of a firearm.