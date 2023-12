67-year-old man found dead inside shed catching fire due to likely use of space heater, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead after a shed caught fire early Saturday morning, according to the Wharton Police Department.

Police said the fire occurred at 517 Breitling Lane, near East Elm in Wharton.

Fire officials found the victim and identified 67-year-old Erasmo Don Juan dead inside the shed.

Officials believe the fire was caused by the use of a space heater within the structure.

The investigation remains ongoing.