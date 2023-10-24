Nearly $4 billion of the school bonds are divided between Aldine ISD and Conroe ISD. If approved, this request will help build new schools, upgrade technology, and build a new events center.

Voters in 10 Greater Houston-area school districts asked to vote on more than $5.7B in bonds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Voters in the Greater Houston area will need to decide on $5.7 billion in school bonds this November.

A school bond is a property tax-backed debt, which means taxpayers will foot the bill for these improvements if they choose to pass them.

The question is: how much will they pay varies by district? This is what each district is requesting.

Clear Creek ISD: $302 million total

Proposition B: "For the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings and new school buses and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Proposition C: "For technology equipment and systems and instructional technology and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Crosby ISD: $85 million total

Proposition A: "For school facilities and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Goose Creek ISD: $386.31 million total

Proposition A: "For the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including (i) safety and security improvements, (ii) sterling high school replacement, (iii) district-wide system and site improvements, and (iv) the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any related credit agreements."

Proposition B: "For the renovation, equipment and improvement of Stallworth Stadium, and the levying of a tax to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any related credit agreements."

Proposition C: "For the acquisition, installation and update of technology equipment in the district, and the levying of a tax to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any related credit agreements."

Huffman ISD: $91,835,000 total

Proposition A: "For the construction, acquisition, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, including (i) a new career and technical education center and a new police and academic training building and (ii) district-wide safety and security and site improvements and the purchase of new school buses; and the levying of a tax to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any related credit agreements."

Katy ISD: $840,630,342 total

Proposition A: "For new school buildings and renovation and expansion of existing school buildings (including safety and security infrastructure for such school buildings), the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings and new school buses and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Proposition B: "For technology equipment and systems, technology infrastructure, instruction technology and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Proposition C: "For district natatoriums and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Proposition D: "For repair and replacement of athletic stadium facilities, but not limited to track repair and resurfacing, lighting, roofs and bleachers and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Santa Fe ISD: $93 million total

Proposition A: "For the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and the purchase of new school buses, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements."

Lamar CISD: $15 million total

Proposition A: "For the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of improvements to Traylor Stadium, including capital repairs to the bleachers and foundation, replacement of turf, capital repairs to and replacement of roofing, and installation of led lighting and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds."

Cleveland ISD: $125 million total

Proposition A: "For the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities (and any necessary or related removal of existing facilities), the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, the purchase of new school buses, the retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety or security equipment, and the purchase or retrofitting of vehicles to be used for emergency, safety, or security purposes, such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 40 years from their date) in accordance with law; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees of the District be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds."

Conroe ISD: $1,995,777,000 total

Proposition A: "For the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses, including new schools, campus additions, campus renovations and infrastructure, safety, transportation and technology improvements, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase."

Proposition B: "For the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and upgrading of technology devices and instructional technology, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements."

Proposition C: "For the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including physical education classrooms/elementary gymnasiums and career and technical education agricultural barns, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements."

Proposition D: "For the design, construction and equipment of a new outdoor competition swimming pool and the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment of the district natatorium, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements."

