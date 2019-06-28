Man accused of child kidnap plot 'to make babies' among 51 sex crime arrests

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3895124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who just wants to make the world a safer place for his two girls and other children is now going online to pose as one in an effort to catch predators.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A sting operation covering Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties netted 51 arrests, all relating to alleged online exploitation of children in the Houston area.The sweep, nicknamed "Operation Broken Heart," happened over several months. The charges filed include child pornography, online solicitation and trafficking of children.Half of the cases were filed in Montgomery County, where its district attorney said it reinforces the area's commitment to the safety of children.Agencies participating in the sting include HPD, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and various constable offices.Some of those arrested were public employees. The arrests include previously reported cases involving a firefighter and a Katy ISD coach, as well as another district employee."A suspect traveled all the way from California here to Houston, where he met his victim and sexually assaulted her," said Sgt. Luis Menedez-Sierra of Houston police.All of the cases involved adults targeting children, or who they thought were children. In most of the arrests, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detectives posed as minors.One suspect, 26-year-old Christopher Lakner, was arrested when he arrived at a location where he allegedly arranged to meet a 14-year-old girl. He was charged with online solicitation of a minor. He was charged separately in Montgomery County with possession of child pornography."During chats, he tried to convince undercover personnel he thought was a teenage girl to help kidnap children from area parks, breed them to make babies," said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.It is a reminder to parents to be vigilant about monitoring their children's communications on their phones as well as computers.