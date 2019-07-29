5-year-old boy saves 13 people from house fire, residents say

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A 5-year-old is being called a hero for helping save 13 people from a house fire on Chicago's South Side.

Residents said the boy woke up to smoke and flames just before 4 a.m. Saturday and alerted others to the danger.

"He came, he said, 'You've got to get out, the house is on fire.' He saved everybody," said Sanavia Connely, a resident who was asleep on the building's second floor at the time. "Without him, I don't think we would have made it."

Seven adults and six children were inside the the home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

Investigators haven't made a final determination of the cause of the fire, but they believe it may have started by a lit cigarette left behind.

The American Red Cross said they're working with the displaced residents to provide temporary housing.

Dramatic dash cam and cell phone video captured the moment a bush caught fire and quickly spread to a car and house.

