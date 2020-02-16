5-year-old boy found safe after being taken with stolen vehicle in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police found a missing 5-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.



Police said the boy, who was identified as Richard Banahene, was inside of a 2009 black Toyota Corolla when the vehicle was stolen from 11422 Southwest Fwy Sunday morning.

Police located the stolen vehicle and the child at 11035 Southwest Freeway after 12 p.m.

They say a man named Carlos saw the car parked about a half mile from where it was stolen on the side of the road and called 911.



Carlos told reporters the boy was wandering around the car and looked scared.
When Richard's mom arrived on the scene, she ran to hug her son and cried tears of joy.

WATCH: 5-year-old Richard's mom ran to give her son a hug and cried when police located him Sunday afternoon.



She and her family shook Carlos' hand and thanked him for helping find their son.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

