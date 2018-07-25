5 robbery suspects arrested after chase and search in north Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

5 robbery suspects taken into custody in north Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase and search through a north Houston neighborhood. A manhunt is underway for a suspect who led deputies in a high-speed chase in a silver Lexus sedan.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies searched Wednesday afternoon in the area of W. Mount Houston and Twin Falls.

The suspects are believed to have been involved in a robbery.

K-9 units and a police chopper were called out to assist the deputies in their search.

No injuries were reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen walks out of jail after crash that killed 2 students
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
Friend charged after teen taking selfies with loaded gun dies
Mayor Turner scolds council over firefighter's pay petition
Lululemon crime spree grows to $135k after store hit again
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
Show More
Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
Homeowner meets ADT dispatcher who helped during home invasion
Larry Nassar's lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
Teacher allegedly sent explicit messages and had sex with boy
More News