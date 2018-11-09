STOCKTON, California --Five siblings who ran away from their foster home in northern California have been found safe.
KPIX reported the children, who range in age from 4 to 16 years old, were found at a hotel in El Cerrito, California on Wednesday. Authorities stated the children first went missing from the temporary foster home on Nov. 3 in Stockton 80 miles away.
"All 5 children are back in protective custody," Stockton police posted on social media. "Thank you to everyone who assisted in this investigation."
According to reports, the children were placed in the foster home by Contra Costa County Child Protective Services and were believed to have fled to the Bay Area. They took most of their belongings with them, police said.