5 siblings missing from northern California foster home found safe 80 miles away

EMBED </>More Videos

Five siblings have run away from their foster home and haven't been seen in days.

STOCKTON, California --
Five siblings who ran away from their foster home in northern California have been found safe.

KPIX reported the children, who range in age from 4 to 16 years old, were found at a hotel in El Cerrito, California on Wednesday. Authorities stated the children first went missing from the temporary foster home on Nov. 3 in Stockton 80 miles away.

RELATED: 5 siblings missing since Saturday after running away from foster home

"All 5 children are back in protective custody," Stockton police posted on social media. "Thank you to everyone who assisted in this investigation."

According to reports, the children were placed in the foster home by Contra Costa County Child Protective Services and were believed to have fled to the Bay Area. They took most of their belongings with them, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foster careu.s. & worldsiblingsCalifornia
Top Stories
Mother left haunted by daughter's rape and murder
Teenager paralyzed after football game gets surprise visit
CPS to pay $127,000 for wrongful removal of kids
Memorial held for newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
Teen with mental capacity of 5-year-old attacked on bus: Family
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
Busiest Thanskgiving for travel expected since 2005: AAA
Father killed after going airborne in FM 518 motorcycle crash
Show More
Chilly and windy weather for this weekend
Nothing can stop this Harris County constable from fighting
FLASHBACK: Ex-Texans coach plays as St. Pius X quarterback
St. Thomas students are soaring with excitement for science
Working with special needs children shaped St. Pius X star
More News