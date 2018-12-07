5 former members of Jesuit college in Houston accused of sexual abuse with a minor

According to the release, there are 5 Jesuits who were once members of the Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five Jesuits who spent time at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston were named in a list of credible accusations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province released the names on Friday morning.

The Jesuits say the men fall in one of these three categories:

  • Jesuits of this province against whom one or more credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult have been made.

  • Jesuits from other provinces against whom there are credible claims resulting from their work while assigned to this province.

  • Jesuits of this province whose names have been published on diocesan websites or the websites of other Jesuit provinces.


The list does not "imply that the allegations are true and correct." The Jesuits say that many of the allegations were made several years after the alleged events.

Thomas J. Naughton, Vincent A. Orlando, Charles G. Coyle, Edward D. DeRussy, and Jody Blanchard are among the 42 people on the list with Houston ties.

"The storm that the Church experiences today calls forth from us an unprecedented and yet needed response," Provincial Ronald Mercier said. "Silence in the face of the events of recent months cannot be an option."

Officials say the list was compiled after an internal review of the Jesuits personal files', which included members or former members of the Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province.

They have also hired an outside agency to review nearly 3,000 personal files of Jesuits who are or were members of the U.S. Central and Southern Province as of Jan. 1, 1955.
