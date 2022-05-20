traffic stop

Man says Harris County deputies wrongfully confiscated $40,000 from vehicle during 2019 traffic stop

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man says Harris Co. unlawfully seized more than $40K in traffic stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Mississippi man is currently fighting to get back the $41,680 he says Harris County took from him without merit.

In May 2019, Ameal Woods was driving on I-10 outside of Houston when Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled him over for following the vehicle in front of him at an unsafe distance.

According to an affidavit from a deputy involved in the stop, they attempted to let Woods go with a warning, but he started to act nervous.

With Woods' permission, deputies searched his vehicle and found the money he is currently seeking back.

Woods did not face any criminal charges, but authorities believed the money found was going to be used for a drug deal.

"His life savings is his life savings," said Arif Panju of The Institute for Justice, the organization that is representing Woods. "It's incumbent upon the state to have an actual crime they think he's committed."

The district attorney's office feels otherwise, saying Chapter 59 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure allowed them to treat the money as contraband since it had hallmarks of bills being earmarked for drug purchases.

Prosecutor Angela Beavers of the Harris County District Attorney's Office said the money was bundled in electrical tape, vacuum sealed, and contained transmission fluid - a substance used to deter police dogs from detecting drug residue on bills.

"You don't have to have criminal charges filed against you," said Beavers. "Thank God he didn't get to the actual drug deal."

Additionally, affidavits from deputies working the case say Woods admitted to having connections with a drug dealer in Mississippi before leaving for Houston.

"We have proof that he told officers that a known drug dealer paid him to come to Houston to buy the dope," Beavers explained. "That is drug money that the officer had every right to seize to prevent that drug deal from happening."

Panju, based out of Washington D.C., says affidavits like the ones being used by the DA's office are being rehashed as a way for the county to make money.

"In this country, you need to allege what crime and why you're holding money when you're not arresting people," Panju said. "Cash is not a crime, yet that's all they have right now."

ABC13 reached out to Houston attorney Stephen Aslett, who isn't involved in this case, to analyze the situation.

While it's an unpopular law that he could ultimately see being changed through courts or legislation, Harris County did have enough evidence to seize the money from Woods legally, Aslett said.

The Institute for Justice has filed a civil suit and a class-action lawsuit related to this case.

Follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontraffic stopharris county sheriffs officeinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC STOP
Stolen catalytic converters found in man's trunk during traffic stop
32 animals, including 1 native to South America, found in Houston stop
'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video
Suspect ejected from car in crash after high-speed police chase
TOP STORIES
Harris County DA demands Hidalgo stop 'daily public misstatements'
Teen shot during drive-by shooting west Harris County
Affordable child care shortage may have wider impact on Texas
Houston police working 2 separate shooting scenes across city
Dad in murder-suicide forced daughter under water in tub, records show
$25K reward offered to find 14-year-old's 'vicious killer'
Texas A&M's Fisher fires back at Saban's pay-for-play accusation
Show More
CDC director signs off on booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
Here's how many inches of rain you could get over the next 7 days
Dave Chappelle attacker now charged in December attempted murder case
2 years into COVID-19, some remain in complete isolation
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first child
More TOP STORIES News