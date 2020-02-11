4 men arrested after allegedly robbing AT&T in West University Place

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men have been arrested after police say they robbed an AT&T store Tuesday afternoon.

West University Place police responded to reports of a robbery at the cell phone store located in the 6000 block of Kirby around 1:40 p.m.

Store employees told officers that the suspects fled in a gray Ford Taurus.

Moments later, officers located a vehicle matching the description at University and Wakeforest, and arrested the driver.

Three other suspects fled on foot, but were caught shortly after.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonat&trobbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of shooting girl to death at crash scene
Suspected rapist in Houston wanted in at least 3 attacks
Chilly today with showers, highs in the 50s for Houston
MLB cheating scandal: Former Astros Marwin Gonzalez apologizes
This is known as the hottest burger in Texas!
Man has priceless reaction after seeing Deshaun Watson
Bond set at $100 for former Galena Park ISD employee
Show More
'Guac Mode': Chipotle is giving away free guacamole
Valentine's Day 2020: Is love in the air for Houston weather?
Happy birthday, Mattress Mack! 8 reasons why we love you
Food, fitness, friends: a popular all-in-one health app launches
Giant tanks roll onto freeway after big rig hits overpass
More TOP STORIES News