4 masked men terrorize family in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a husband, wife and daughter were held at gunpoint by four masked men Friday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a home invasion at 7802 Pecan Villas Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Police say four men wearing ski masks broke into the family's home and held them at gunpoint.

The masked men allegedly locked the daughter and wife in the restroom while they beat the husband.

Police say the husband was able to break loose and call 911. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle. Investigators are working to gather more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhome invasionman injured
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy responds to home invasion; shoots father of resident
Woman killed on Christmas Eve remembered as selfless
What we know about shooting suspect Albert Simon
Creator of 'Hanukkah house' hopes to share holiday tradition
Man looking for 2 men who climbed freeway wall to save dog
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
Foggy morning, but see when rain returns in Houston
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Lawyers for accused Austin mom killer 'anxious' to review case
Mom saves 2 daughters during carjacking on Christmas
Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
Search for accused shooter continues after holiday killing
More TOP STORIES News