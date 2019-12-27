4 masked men terrorize family in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a husband, wife and daughter were held at gunpoint by four masked men Friday morning.Authorities responded to reports of a home invasion at 7802 Pecan Villas Drive around 3:30 a.m.Police say four men wearing ski masks broke into the family's home and held them at gunpoint.The masked men allegedly locked the daughter and wife in the restroom while they beat the husband.Police say the husband was able to break loose and call 911. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle. Investigators are working to gather more information.