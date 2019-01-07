EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4939842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Church targeted for third time in vandalism incident

A group of juveniles are accused of causing $800,000 worth of damage to mostly high-end vehicles at a Carmax dealership on the North Freeway over the weekend.According to the office of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the carnage was reported Sunday at the auto business in the 16100 block of North Freeway.Investigators said four suspects were captured on surveillance camera breaking into vehicles. The suspects tried to escape on foot, but a police perimeter snuffed out their getaway.Authorities found the group gained access to dealership keys, broke into multiple cars and crashed them into more than 20 vehicles. Photos released by the constable's office showed some of the damaged cars were high-end.The suspects were booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center on felony criminal mischief counts.