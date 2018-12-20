At Greater New Grove Christian Worship Center, Senior Pastor Lionel Parker Jr. and his wife Anetta say when folks step onto their property, you are entering holy ground.After what happened to them this week, they believe God was definitely watching over their property."We are thankful to God," said the senior pastor.Their surveillance system caught a man trespassing, and the pastor said the would-be criminal was looking under a rug for a key to get inside the church. He then went straight for the child care center van, and for almost 30 minutes, he desperately tries to open the hood."I believe he was trying to get under the hood to get the battery or portion of the A/C system," Lionel said.He broke the grill right off, but then he begins throwing bricks at the windows full force."(He threw) several bricks several times," Anetta said.Aside from the broken grill, there were no other signs of severe damage."This was a God intervention," Anetta said.It's a huge sigh of relief for them, because not only have their A/C units been stolen two times before, they just now finished roof repairs from Hurricane Harvey."I believe an angel stood up and said, 'Get back.' I really believe that," said the pastor's wife.The Parkers hope someone recognizes the man and calls the Harris County Sheriff's Office. They're afraid he may come back and finish the job."We forgive you. Let's get some help so you don't have to do this," the pastor addressed to the assailant.