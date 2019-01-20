4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape

NEWARK, Delaware --
Police are investigating a disturbing crime involving the rape of a girl by four boys all under the age of 15, and they fear more victims may be out there.

The alleged attack happened inside a home back on Dec. 11.

New Castle County officials say one 14-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and one 12-year-old forced the girl inside a home.

The alleged assailants, who we are not identifying because of their ages, then attacked her.

One teen reportedly threatened the girl with a gun, warning her not to report it.

All four have been charged as juveniles with felony rape.
