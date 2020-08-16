4 Baytown family members killed in west Texas crash

CRANE, Texas (KTRK) -- A young family from Baytown was killed in a car accident in West Texas on Friday morning.
Bailey Nisbet, 23, was southbound on Highway US-385 when her vehicle drifted into the northbound lane and collided with another vehicle, according to a preliminary report from Texas DPS troopers.
Nisbet, her 5-year-old daughter, Kimber; 3-year-old daughter, Kamberee; and 11-month-old son, Kasen, all died in the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle, 67-year-old Carl Rice, was also killed, according to DPS.
A GoFundMe was set up to help with expenses for Nisbet's husband, Robert.
Crane, Texas, is approximately 485 miles from Houston.
