3-year-old rushed to hospital after near drowning in Waller County

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital following a near drowning in Waller County.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 7:40 p.m. Thursday about a child found in a pool at 32703 Atlas Cedar.

When EMS arrived at the scene, the child had a pulse and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

We do not know the condition of the child at this time.
