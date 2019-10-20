3-year-old found wandering alone in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for the parents of a 3-year-old boy after he was found wandering alone at 1 a.m.A good Samaritan found the boy walking eastbound on Spring Cypress at Village Creek Trail.Deputies searched the area for the boy's parents, but didn't find anyone. No one in the area has reported a missing child.The boy is described as Hispanic with short black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a black Batman t-shirt and black colored sweatpants.He is uninjured, but was transported to Child Protective Services.Anyone with information on the identity of this child is urged to call the HCSO Child Abuse Unit at 713-221-6000 or Child Protective Services at 713-394-4000.