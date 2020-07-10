3-year-old boy dead after being hit by unlicensed female driver in Valero parking lot

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in north Harris County, according to Constable Mark Herman.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon in a Valero gas station parking lot near the 13000 block of Kuykendahl Road.



Officials said a grandfather and two small children were walking in the parking lot when a young unlicensed female driver turned into a parking spot.

Authorities said the woman told them her foot got stuck, so she slammed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes, hitting one of the children.

Investigators arrived to find the child not breathing and administered CPR. Life Flight transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The grandfather and the other child were not injured, according to officials.

Police have not yet released the identity of the child or of the person in the vehicle.
