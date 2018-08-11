CHILD KILLED

3-year-old boy ejected while in his car seat and killed in crash

3-year-old boy ejected while in his car seat and killed in crash

DETROIT, Michigan --
Authorities have learned new information about a 3-year-old boy who died in a car crash Thursday night.

Police say the boy's mother should not have been behind the wheel in the first place, WXYZ-TV reports.

Police say the mother ran a red light and hit a car.

Desmond Lemon, a witness, says he saw the child fly out of the van while still in his car seat.

"Pure chaos, the worst thing ever you would ever see," Lemon said. "Some guy was saying like a full prayer and it was just unreal."

The boy later died at the hospital.

Police believe the 27-year-old mother had been driving drunk.

The family says she's been getting help for some mental concerns, and she's been taking medication for it.

A 3-month-old girl who was also inside the car was hospitalized but is expected to be okay.

For now, the mother has been charged with operating while impaired.
