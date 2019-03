Drive-by shooting, 11700 blk of Davenwood Ct (near Beltway 8 & 45). 3 victims were transported by EMS to Clear Lakr Regional Hospital, unknown condition. Investigators enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/tFY15DTJhF — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were shot during a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston Sunday evening, deputies say.The incident happened in the 11700 block of Davenwood Court near Beltway 8 and I-45.The victims have been transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital in unknown condition.