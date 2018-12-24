3 officer-involved DWI wrecks happened in Houston last night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Overnight, police worked three crashes involving Houston police officers and suspected drunk drivers.

Police say there was a drunk woman who backed into a patrol car outside Walmart on Yale.

Then, at 2 a.m., police say another drunk driver slammed into a patrol car on West Little York.

RELATED: Officers expected to recover after fiery crash in SE Houston

Additionally, the most tragic wreck last night involved two officers who were responding to a call when a vehicle overturned in front of their cruiser, nearly causing a head-on collision.

The officers' patrol vehicle flipped multiple times before it erupted in flames.

Chief Art Acevedo updates on the officers injured during a crash involving suspected drunk driver.

Related Topics:
dwipolice officer injuredcar crashHouston
