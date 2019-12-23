3 men shot to death, 1 other injured during attempted burglary in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are responding to a shooting where three people are dead and another is injured after an attempted burglary in Channelview.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at a home located in the 1800 block of Amie Michele Lane around 10 a.m.



Deputies say four men attempted to burglarize a home and three of them were shot to death and another was injured.

The fourth burglary suspect was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

WATCH: Dispatchers send units to report of four burglars being shot by a resident:
EMBED More News Videos

Listen to dispatchers sent units to report of four burglars being shot by a resident.

