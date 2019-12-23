3 men shot to death, 1 other injured during attempted burglary in Channelview

Deputies are at a home in the 1800 block of Amie Michele Ln in Channelview, where 3 males are confirmed dead after an apparent home invasion robbery attempt. A fourth male has been taken to the hospital. PIO is en route and updates will be given from the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/VhSzUipznc — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 23, 2019

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are responding to a shooting where three people are dead and another is injured after an attempted burglary in Channelview.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at a home located in the 1800 block of Amie Michele Lane around 10 a.m.Deputies say four men attempted to burglarize a home and three of them were shot to death and another was injured.The fourth burglary suspect was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.WATCH: Dispatchers send units to report of four burglars being shot by a resident: