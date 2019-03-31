Violent scene after girlfriend shoots boyfriend and another woman in west Houston

Officers are at 11770 Westheimer Rd. investigating a shooting. Three victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital and are expected to survive. CC1 #Hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities investigated a violent scene in southwest Houston at 11770 Westheimer Rd. early Sunday morning.Reports suggest the altercation began after a woman found her boyfriend inside a home with another woman.When the girlfriend saw the two together, she reportedly opened fire and shot both of them.In the midst of the altercation, the girlfriend sustained a stab wound to her wrist.According to the Houston Police Department, all three people have been transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.