Violent scene after girlfriend shoots boyfriend and another woman in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities investigated a violent scene in southwest Houston at 11770 Westheimer Rd. early Sunday morning.



Reports suggest the altercation began after a woman found her boyfriend inside a home with another woman.

When the girlfriend saw the two together, she reportedly opened fire and shot both of them.

In the midst of the altercation, the girlfriend sustained a stab wound to her wrist.

According to the Houston Police Department, all three people have been transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
