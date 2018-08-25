3 injured after teen with autism crashes stolen ambulance

Three people are recovering in the hospital after a teen with autism stole an ambulance and drove it down and embankment.Police say it happened as the 13-year-old was being evaluated at the Coventry Fire Station.Officials say the keys were in the ignition and the boy got into the ambulance and drove off.He eventually crashed into a motorcyclist, and ended up in a embankment.The teen, the motorcyclist, and a firefighter were transported to the hospital in stable condition.Police said the ambulance sustained only minor damage from the crash.