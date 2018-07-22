3 people injured, 1 in critical condition following shooting at hookah lounge

EMBED </>More Videos

3 injured after shooting at Houston strip club (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the man accused of shooting three people at a hookah lounge in southeast Houston.

Police say the three people were shot at the Ultra Hookah Lounge located on Airport near the Gulf Freeway around 4:30 a.m.

According to authorities, two women were inside the hookah lounge arguing when a male took out a gun and started shooting people inside.

Three men were shot. One man was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The other two victims, including a security guard, was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspected shooter is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man dies after being detained by police in Dickinson
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Man crashes into fence after being fatally shot
Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, took jewelry
1 dead, suspect in Los Angeles Trader Joe's standoff in custody
Woman injured after lightning strike at country music festival
5 remain missing following massive apartment fire in San Marcos
Trader Joe's remains closed following deadly hostage situation
Show More
520 tons of trash collected along Dominican Republic beach
12-year-old girl with cancer in need of bone marrow transplant
Police officer in Washington struck and killed during chase
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
More News