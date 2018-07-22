Police are looking for the man accused of shooting three people at a hookah lounge in southeast Houston.Police say the three people were shot at the Ultra Hookah Lounge located on Airport near the Gulf Freeway around 4:30 a.m.According to authorities, two women were inside the hookah lounge arguing when a male took out a gun and started shooting people inside.Three men were shot. One man was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital in stable condition.The other two victims, including a security guard, was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.The suspected shooter is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s.