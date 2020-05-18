Houston church cancels Masses after 3 members test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston church has closed its doors after three members tested positive for COVID-19 since it reopened May 2.
Holy Ghost Church of Galveston-Houston shared a statement on their website that the members were asymptomatic but one of them had been active in public Masses at the church since its reopening.
The church is urging that any members who attended mass since the reopening should monitor their health for any symptoms or to get tested for the coronavirus.
According to the church, they have notified the City of Houston's Health Department about the situation.
Masses at the church have been cancelled until further notice.
