City to increase testing and contact tracing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the state, Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to announce an increase in testing and contact tracing throughout Houston.Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to allow salons, movie theaters, and other businesses to open up this Friday has raised concerns among health officials that the spread of COVID-19 will increase.Experts have continuously said that increased testing, contact tracing, and quarantining of exposed individuals are the main weapons in fighting the global pandemic.The city of Houston, Harris County Public Health, the state of Texas, plus several private providers have set up drive-thru testing across the area. Even though the combined testing capacity within Harris County alone is several thousand tests a day, experts have said that's not enough.Turner is expected to announce an increase in testing and tracing capabilities at a briefing on Thursday.Meanwhile, the Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) just announced that a number of Texas federally qualified health clinics will receive grants to help these facilities expand COVID-19 testing to some of the areas most vulnerable communities.Among the dozen or so local FQHC entities to receive the grants is Legacy Community Health, which has done robust testing in its locations across Houston and has been given the largest grant amount at a little over $2 million.