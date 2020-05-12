Kroger opens Houston-area drive through COVID-19 testing locations

On Monday, Kroger announced plans to open five new drive through testing locations across the greater Houston area."There is a critical need for testing across our city, and it's important that we step up to meet that need," said President of Kroger-Houston Joe Kelley.The City of Houston, Harris County and Montgomery county are working hand in hand to provide free testing for all priority groups including healthcare workers, first responders and symptomatic groups.is in place, to ensure those with the most risks are tested first.Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Darren Hess, said, "Residents of Montgomery County are in need of this critical testing, and Kroger has always been a valued partner in Montgomery County."