Health & Fitness

Kroger opens Houston-area drive through COVID-19 testing locations

On Monday, Kroger announced plans to open five new drive through testing locations across the greater Houston area.

"There is a critical need for testing across our city, and it's important that we step up to meet that need," said President of Kroger-Houston Joe Kelley.

The City of Houston, Harris County and Montgomery county are working hand in hand to provide free testing for all priority groups including healthcare workers, first responders and symptomatic groups.

A screening is in place, to ensure those with the most risks are tested first.

Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Darren Hess, said, "Residents of Montgomery County are in need of this critical testing, and Kroger has always been a valued partner in Montgomery County."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhoustoncoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
Chief addresses HPD shooting that killed gospel singer
Kids suffering from COVID-19 may develop unknown syndrome
SPONSORED: David Nuno makes his go-to recipe with his kids
Body at Hermann Park identified as exiled Iranian activist
Houston city council member tests positive for COVID-19
Raising Cane's to pay $2 million in bonuses to employees
Show More
Gov. Abbott directs Texas nursing home residents, staff tested
Trump abruptly ends briefing after contentious exchanges
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
10-year-old girl makes plastic curtain to hug grandparents
More TOP STORIES News