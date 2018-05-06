Update: five people taken to the hospital when a vehicle swerved around the ambulance, forcing it to hit a traffic pole. All patients expected to survive. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/gGRSpTgpVf — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 6, 2018

Three firefighters and two patients were transported to the hospital after a driver slammed into their ambulance Sunday morning.The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the southwest freeway near Beechnut.Houston Fire Department says three firefighters were transporting two injured patients to the hospital when a driver ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle.Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the driver at-fault jumped out of their vehicle and ran from the scene.Police are working to find the driver.