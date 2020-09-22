Hwy 288 reopens after Beta turns it into lake

Before reopening, Crews were seen in the southbound lanes at Holcombe clearing debris from the road.
⚠️CLEAN UP ON 288: Crews are now in the SB lanes of 288 at Holcombe getting debris out of the road. SB lanes are still closed & NB lanes appear to be open! https://t.co/OrMd2yMPeO pic.twitter.com/A3gmUK7b6p— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) September 23, 2020
The highway was blocked in both directions at Holly Hall beginning at just before sunrise Tuesday. Hours later, things didn't improve.
A look at the SB lanes of 288 at holly hall! What a MESS!! Several inches of water! Traffic is building!— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) September 22, 2020
https://t.co/sZR4KWMdEb
‘ pic.twitter.com/6SmgvOVDd0
ABC13's Charly Edsitty was live on the scene when Houston Fire's High Water Rescue arrived early Tuesday. She reported seeing at least three vehicles stuck in high waters.
WATCH: HPD rescues driver stranded on Highway 288 for hours
When officials initially closed the freeway, traffic was diverted from the area onto the side streets. For the remainder of the day, officers blocked ramps leading to Hwy 288.
WATCH: SkyDrone 13 video shows flooding on Highway 288
