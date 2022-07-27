Mother begs for justice 2 years after son's unsolved murder

"I have to call just to see if they have any updates," the victim's mother said. "All they say is eventually they will catch that person or they will come forward."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been two years since 24-year-old Diantre Felder was shot roughly 20 times and found outside the Fondren Inn in southwest Houston, and still no arrests.

"I thought it would have been solved by now," Felder's mother said, who will be referred to as Jane Doe because she wants to remain anonymous.

Desperate for answers, Doe returned to where her son was murdered in May 2020.

"The scene takes me back to where it happened and I am at a loss for words. But, all I know is, I need to find the person who murdered my son," Doe said.

On May 23, 2020, at about 3 a.m., Felder was found slumped outside the driver's door of his car at the entrance of the Fondren Inn parking lot in the 13200 block of Fondren Road.

"I can only imagine how he was feeling, getting shot that many times," Doe said.

Deputies, at the time, believed it was a drive-by shooting, possibly taking place further down Fondren Road, but Houston police have not provided any updates.

"I have to call just to see if they have any updates," Doe said. "All they say is eventually they will catch that person or they will come forward. But, it has been two years, and still, no one has come forward."

According to HPD data, Felder is one of 195 murders in 2020. Of those cases, 61% have been cleared and in 76 cases there have been no arrests.

Felder does have a criminal record, including drug-related charges and unlawful possession of a weapon, but his mother said she doesn't know why someone would want to kill her son- a father who leaves behind two young sons.

"He has boys who ask about their father daily," Doe said.

ABC13 reached out to Houston police and is waiting to hear back from investigators on where the case is and whether there have been any leads.

His mother said she is not giving up, and while she awaits justice, she forgives her son's killer.

"It takes a lot of prayers, but I am a forgiving mother," Doe said. "I forgive them because they don't know better. But every day I grieve to a certain extent because I never will forget that day."

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found shot 20 times at SW Houston motel parking lot

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.