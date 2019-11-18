20th anniversary of the Aggie bonfire tragedy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The tradition of the Texas A&M bonfire burned for more than 90 years but that all changed on Nov. 18, 1999, when the bonfire structure collapsed, killing 11 students, one former student, and injuring 27 others.
It happened in the middle of the night, at 2:42 a.m.
Fifty-seven Aggies were working on construction of the bonfire when someone heard a crack, and it collapsed.
First responders from all over the county responded to the scene. The Aggie football team showed up at the scene to help move logs.
Here is a list of the fallen Aggies:
Miranda Denise Adams
Santa Fe, Texas
Sophomore
Biomedical Science Major
'02
Christopher D. Breen
Austin, Texas
Graduate
'96
Michael Stephen Ebanks
Carrollton, TX
Freshman
Aerospace Engineering Major
'03
Jeremy Richard Frampton
Turlock, CA
Senior
Psychology Major
'99
Company D-1
Jamie Lynn Hand
Henderson, TX
Freshman
Environmental Design Major
'03
Christopher Lee Heard
Houston, TX
Freshman
Pre Engineering Major
Company K-2
'03
Timothy Doran Kerlee, Jr
Bartlett, TN
Sophomore
Mechanical Engineering Major
Squadron 16
'03
Lucas John Kimmel
Corpus Christi, TX
Freshman
Biomed. Science Major
Company D-2
'03
Bryan A. McClain
San Antonio, TX
Freshman
Agriculture Major
Squadron 2
'02
Chad A. Powell
Keller, TX
Sophomore
Computer Engineering Major
'03
Jerry Don Self
Arlington, TX
Junior
Engineering Technology Major
Squadron 17
'01
Nathan Scott West
Bellaire, TX
Sophomore
Ocean Engineering Major
Company C-2
'02
