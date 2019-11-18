20th anniversary of the Aggie bonfire tragedy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The tradition of the Texas A&M bonfire burned for more than 90 years but that all changed on Nov. 18, 1999, when the bonfire structure collapsed, killing 11 students, one former student, and injuring 27 others.It happened in the middle of the night, at 2:42 a.m.Fifty-seven Aggies were working on construction of the bonfire when someone heard a crack, and it collapsed.First responders from all over the county responded to the scene. The Aggie football team showed up at the scene to help move logs.Here is a list of the fallen Aggies:Miranda Denise AdamsSanta Fe, TexasSophomoreBiomedical Science Major'02Christopher D. BreenAustin, TexasGraduate'96Michael Stephen EbanksCarrollton, TXFreshmanAerospace Engineering Major'03Jeremy Richard FramptonTurlock, CASeniorPsychology Major'99Company D-1Jamie Lynn HandHenderson, TXFreshmanEnvironmental Design Major'03Christopher Lee HeardHouston, TXFreshmanPre Engineering MajorCompany K-2'03Timothy Doran Kerlee, JrBartlett, TNSophomoreMechanical Engineering MajorSquadron 16'03Lucas John KimmelCorpus Christi, TXFreshmanBiomed. Science MajorCompany D-2'03Bryan A. McClainSan Antonio, TXFreshmanAgriculture MajorSquadron 2'02Chad A. PowellKeller, TXSophomoreComputer Engineering Major'03Jerry Don SelfArlington, TXJuniorEngineering Technology MajorSquadron 17'01Nathan Scott WestBellaire, TXSophomoreOcean Engineering MajorCompany C-2'02