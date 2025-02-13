Houston's New Faces of Pride trades parade for 'Rainbow Rodeo'

The city's newest LGBTQ+ Pride celebraton will return for its second year with a new format.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're getting our first look at plans for the second Houston's New Faces of Pride celebration.

The city's newest LGBTQ+ organization surprised many last year when they announced they would host their own Pride parade and festival in June.

Now, they are flipping the script again.

In an email to sponsors late Tuesday, president Bryan Cotton revealed New Faces will return downtown on June 21 with a new gala format.

In lieu of a parade and festival, Cotton said the organization will host a "Rainbow Rodeo" at Hilton Americas, offering revelers a chance to celebrate Pride indoors while also addressing the needs of the community.

"Time and time and time again, everyone said, 'Can we please have something indoors? It's just so hot in June,'" Cotton said.

While the word "gala" might conjure up some fairly sterile images, Cotton said this party will be unlike one you've ever experienced.

"No more convention chicken, can't have that," he said, with a laugh. "We're also working on some amazing entertainment that we will soon be announcing."

The evening will include colorful performances, a live auction, and a variety of vendors.

A VIP reception will be offered at 6 p.m., with the gala happening at 7 p.m. An afterparty is also planned.

This year's gala will benefit Out for Education, which has provided more than $2 million in scholarships to LGBTQ+ students since 1999.

"A lot of people know there are scholarships out there for everything, but not a lot of people know that is exclusively what we do for our (LGBTQ+) community," Out for Education president Brandi Lira said. "We're hoping people take notice and understand we're still here to support our community that are most vulnerable right now."

Houston's New Faces of Pride announced the organization as its 2025 beneficiary in December.

For more information, visit the Houston's New Faces of Pride website.

Hilton Americas is located at 1600 Lamar St., in Houston.

ABC13 is proud to be an official media partner of Houston's New Faces of Pride.